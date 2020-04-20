Alabama COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000, 167 deaths reported

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 5,025 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 167 reported deaths. There are 673 confirmed cases in Mobile County with 33 reported deaths and 116 confirmed cases in Baldwin County with 3 reported deaths.
There are 16 confirmed cases in Washington County, and 25 confirmed cases in Clarke County.
For the latest numbers, you can follow the ADPH live map here.
