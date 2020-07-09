Alabama breaks single-day record of positive COVID-19 cases with 1,800 reported July 8

According to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Alabama reached 1,800 positive cases July 8, the highest recorded yet in one day since the state started tracking cases in March.

The state also surpassed 1,000 deaths. 1,042 were reported as of July 8.

Statewide, there are 48,588 confirmed positive cases, and 25,783 have presumably recovered from the virus.

