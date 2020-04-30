Alabama Beaches reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Beaches on the Alabama coast are set to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday as Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer-At-Home order goes into effect.

The beaches will reopen with restrictions:

No groups of 10 or more people

Social distancing will be required.

“We’re really not sure how many people will flood to the beaches. This is still a really difficult time for a lot of people.” GULF SHORES CITY SPOKESMAN GRANT BROWN

A lot of unknowns still face the coastal communities. Including economic hardships along with health and safety concerns.

“It is important that everyone understands we have to play by the rules or we will lose this privilege, and it can be shut back down.” ORANGE BEACH MAYOR TONY KENNON

The beaches along the Gulf of Mexico have been closed in Alabama since March 19th.

LATEST STORIES: