Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey ramps up efforts to combat COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made a proclamation Thursday to improve upon the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
The proclamation includes efforts to “cut red tape” for health care providers.
Highlights include:
- Sections I and II “cut red tape” for the medical field to prepare for a potential strain on existing resources
- First, we’re cutting red tape for health care providers. Idea is to expand the human infrastructure of our healthcare system.
- “Expanded scope of practice” for health care professionals—This will relax, but not eliminate, the degree of supervision required for certain non-MD health care professionals to care for patients. See below list from Board of Nursing PR.
- Out-of-state health care practitioners – allows expedited process for out-of-state pharmacists, nurses, and doctors to obtain temporary licenses to practice in Alabama
- Expedited reinstatement of medical licenses – allows retired doctors, and others who left the profession in good standing, to return to practice
- Second, we’re cutting red tape to expand health care facilities.
- II.A – requires SHPDA to allow for temporary expansion of nursing homes and hospitals.
- II.B – Pharmacy Board can expedite procedures to establish temporary pharmacies.
- Sections III, IV, and V all build on previous orders we’ve issued to reduce or eliminate legal requirements for face-to-face meetings.
- III – notary publics can notarize documents remotely
- IV – more language to allow governmental bodies to postpone unnecessary meetings or meet remotely
- V – corporate shareholder meetings can be conducted remotely
- Section VI is another measure we’ve implemented to reduce the likelihood of COVID transmission in jails without undermining public safety.
