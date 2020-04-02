Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey ramps up efforts to combat COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made a proclamation Thursday to improve upon the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

The proclamation includes efforts to “cut red tape” for health care providers.

Highlights include:

  • Sections I and II “cut red tape” for the medical field to prepare for a potential strain on existing resources
  • First, we’re cutting red tape for health care providers. Idea is to expand the human infrastructure of our healthcare system.
  • “Expanded scope of practice” for health care professionals—This will relax, but not eliminate, the degree of supervision required for certain non-MD health care professionals to care for patients. See below list from Board of Nursing PR.
  • Out-of-state health care practitioners – allows expedited process for out-of-state pharmacists, nurses, and doctors to obtain temporary licenses to practice in Alabama
  • Expedited reinstatement of medical licenses – allows retired doctors, and others who left the profession in good standing, to return to practice
  • Second, we’re cutting red tape to expand health care facilities.
  • II.A – requires SHPDA to allow for temporary expansion of nursing homes and hospitals.
  • II.B – Pharmacy Board can expedite procedures to establish temporary pharmacies.
  • Sections III, IV, and V all build on previous orders we’ve issued to reduce or eliminate legal requirements for face-to-face meetings.
  • III – notary publics can notarize documents remotely
  • IV – more language to allow governmental bodies to postpone unnecessary meetings or meet remotely
  • V – corporate shareholder meetings can be conducted remotely
  • Section VI is another measure we’ve implemented to reduce the likelihood of COVID transmission in jails without undermining public safety.
Gov. Kay Ivey on State’s Efforts to Combat COVID-19Download

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories