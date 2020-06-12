AL Public Health officials reinforce safer at home recommendations as more than 800 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) cautions the public that the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remains. More than 800 cases were reported on June 11. The ADPH says with ongoing community transmission, it is safer to be at home. More than 750 Alabama residents have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, more than 2,000 have been hospitalized with the virus, and about 22,000 have had confirmed positive cases.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “COVID-19 spreads quickly, and your actions affect others. More than ever since the pandemic began, we need people to social distance, wear face coverings in public, and practice good respiratory hygiene.”

ADPH recommends the following measures needed to reduce the transmission of COVID-19:

· Cover coughs and sneezes, do not touch your face, and wash hands often.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

· Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others not in your household.

· Use cloth face coverings when in public.

· Clean and disinfect frequently used items and touched surfaces often.



Any person can contract COVID-19, but certain people are more at risk including:

· People who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19, for example healthcare workers, or household members.

· Persons over 65 years of age and those with serious health conditions — heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV, any condition that affects the immune system, persons with body mass index over 40, persons with liver disease, persons who live in long-term care.

According to the ADPH, Alabama has experienced outbreaks at the workplace, long-term care facilities, and as a result of large gatherings, such as those occurring during the Memorial Day holiday. Although an estimated 13,500 Alabamians are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, too many people have experienced short- and long-term complications, reports the ADPH.

ADPH reminds the public that their own behavior is crucial to stay healthy and to protect their family and community. For more information, go to alabamapublichealth.gov.

