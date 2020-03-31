Al. Attorney General announces partnership with eBay to fight price-gouging

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says his office is partnering with eBay to fight price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While unscrupulous operators too often prey upon the public during times of disaster, e-commerce businesses like eBay have the ability to identify bad actors and stop their illicit businesses from claiming more victims,” said Marshall.

eBay recently announced it would temporarily prohibit the sale of certain masks and hand sanitizers, while placing additional restrictions on the sale of baby formula, baby wipes, diapers, tampons, and toilet paper, due to concerns that inflated prices for these products may violate applicable price gouging laws.

Attorney General Marshall announced that Alabama’s price gouging law is now in effect with the issuance of a State Public Health Emergency by Governor Kay Ivey on March 13.