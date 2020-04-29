Airbus restarts production after a 3 week pause

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Airbus, one of the largest industrial employers in our area is back to work Wednesday.

Airbus originally suspended production for a three week period starting back on April 6th, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Airbus ensures it was time to start up again, taking every precaution necessary for the health and safety of their employees with this decision.

They are doing temperature checks on all employees before they enter the facility, making sure employees are social distancing when availavle and if not, they are required to wear a mask. In addition, Airbus says they are changing shift patterns to allow for a deep clean between each shift to avoud any cross contamination.

When they originally paused production they said it was all in response to factors related to the pandemic including high inventory levels and various government recommendations that impact their production flow. Now, they say they are just ready to get back on track. Assembly line general manager took to Facebook saying “It is a great day for Team Mobile”

Airbus says they are going to take extra precautions to follow all of the guidelines set forth by the CDC as well so, that production can continue and their employees can stay at work.

LATEST STORIES: