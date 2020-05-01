Airbus lays off subcontractors due to COVID-19 impact

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus is laying off some subcontractors in the engineering department as a result of the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Airbus spokesperson for the Mobile facilities.

“As a result of the financial impact to our customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus has had to assess the impact to the engineering services and support that will be required going forward. As a result, I can confirm we have had to reduce the number of our subcontracted engineers and support staff in the Airbus Mobile Engineering Center. This will impact about 14 subcontractors in the coming weeks,” Kristi Tucker said in a response to WKRG.

This comes days after Airbus in Mobile said it had no plans to lay off employees.

“There are no furloughs or layoffs in the Airbus team in Mobile. Production will begin again [Wednesday] as scheduled under strict hygiene and social distancing guidelines,” Kristi Tucker told News 5 Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Airbus announced some furloughs and layoffs at its UK and France-based plants.

Airbus originally suspended production for a three week period in April.

