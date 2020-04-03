Airbus donates 40,000 Face Masks to Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Coronavirus

Unedited press release from Airbus

Mobile, April 3, 2020 – Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin
counties to aid and protect city and health care professionals in their fight against the COVID19 virus. Twenty-thousand masks each have been donated to the Mobile Fire & Rescue
Department in Mobile County, and the Emergency Management Agency in Baldwin County,
who will distribute the masks in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The employees at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility use this type of mask during some
production activities. The donated masks are part of a shipment sourced by the company and
received this week.

“Airbus is proud to answer the call to help the heroes in our community through the donation
of masks to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus,” said Daryl Taylor, Vice
President & General Manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility. “The Airbus team
members in Mobile are grateful for our first responders and local healthcare professionals —
and we are grateful we are able to contribute to their important work here on the Gulf Coast.”

Trending Stories