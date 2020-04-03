FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo an aircraft type Airbus A320-214 of the airline Niki starts at the airport of Dusseldorf, Germany. Spill some piping hot coffee while flying high up in the and the EU’s highest court says that the airline could well be liable. The court on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2091 gave its advice on an Austrian case where a girl seeks compensation after her father’s coffee spilled over on to her during a flight. The insolvent Austrian airline Niki claimed that any such accident needs to be linked to the flying of the aircraft itself. (Haute-Christian Dittrich/dpa via AP, file)

Unedited press release from Airbus

Mobile, April 3, 2020 – Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin

counties to aid and protect city and health care professionals in their fight against the COVID19 virus. Twenty-thousand masks each have been donated to the Mobile Fire & Rescue

Department in Mobile County, and the Emergency Management Agency in Baldwin County,

who will distribute the masks in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The employees at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility use this type of mask during some

production activities. The donated masks are part of a shipment sourced by the company and

received this week.

“Airbus is proud to answer the call to help the heroes in our community through the donation

of masks to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus,” said Daryl Taylor, Vice

President & General Manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility. “The Airbus team

members in Mobile are grateful for our first responders and local healthcare professionals —

and we are grateful we are able to contribute to their important work here on the Gulf Coast.”

