Airbus develops solution for airlines to use their widebody aircraft for pure cargo operations during the COVID-19 pandemic

Unedited press release from Airbus
Toulouse, 30 April 2020 – Airbus is developing a modification for A330 and A350 family
aircraft which will enable airlines to install freight pallets directly onto the cabin floor seat tracks,
after removal of the economy-class seats.
This solution will help with the airlines’ own business continuity, and also alleviate the global
shortage of ‘belly-freight’ air cargo capacity due to the widespread grounding of long-haul
aircraft in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, it helps the industry to address
the high demand for humanitarian flights to transport large quantities of medical equipment
and other supplies rapidly over large distances to where they are needed.
Compared with loading cargo onto seats, this Airbus solution facilitates easier and quicker
loading and unloading operations, as well as reduced ‘wear & tear’ to the seats themselves.
Other important benefits include the added security of robust fire protection, and the 9g load
restraint capability to prevent anything from shifting in flight.
The modification is packaged for operators as an Airbus Service Bulletin (SB). Under this
arrangement Airbus defines the engineering workscope and also manages the process for
obtaining the one-time certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
Its scope includes the removal of the seats & IFE (Inflight entertainment), installation of cargo
pallets and associated safety equipment – and also the re-installation of the original passenger
cabin elements for reverting back to passenger operations. The SB approach will also be valid
beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
