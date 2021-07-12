After testing positive for COVID-19, Mobile County man relieved to have gotten the vaccine

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise again. Mobile, Baldwin, and Clarke counties are listed as very high risk for transmission of the virus.

One Mobile County man says he just tested positive for COVID-19, even though he’s fully vaccinated.

“Thought we were moving toward normalcy,” Ken Robinson said.

After barbecuing for his family on the Fourth of July, Robinson says he began sneezing and coughing, thinking a cold was coming on. “I didn’t think much of it,” he said.

Robinson works in the education field and was eligible early on this year. He got the vaccine in February, and it wasn’t until his sister tested positive for COVID-19 that he went to the doctor.

He and his 12-year-old son went to get tested, and both were positive for COVID-19.

He says his doctor believed he had the highly contagious Delta variant. “I think she was saying I was the fourth person who had been vaccinated who had tested positive. And they had seen an uptick in those who are vaccinated testing positive, and their thinking was the delta variant was taking hold,” Robinson said.

The Mobile County Health Department says the delta variant is spreading quickly throughout the county.

“It is thought to be about 50% more infectious than the Alpha variant. So it will not take long until it is the dominant variant in Mobile County,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department says it is possible to still get the virus, even if you get vaccinated.

“They’re highly effective and they’re very safe. Even with a vaccine that is 95% effective, we know that some people are still going to get COVID. What we are learning, and what is fact and true, even if you get infected and if you’ve been vaccinated, you’re much less likely to have severe complications of COVID disease, which might require hospitalization or might lead to death,” Dr. Murphree said.

With so many things opening back up, Robinson and his son had to go back into quarantine.

“I think I had let my guard down,” said Robinson. He continued, “it’s just really going to give me pause about places I go. Football season is rolling around, man do I go to these big games and stuff? I’m really starting to second guess some of my plans and the comfort level I was having prior to me contracting this.”

But, despite getting COVID-19, Robinson says he is still relieved to have gotten the vaccine.

“I think I was fortunate enough in the sense that it could have been worse had I not been vaccinated,” he said.

Robinson says his son is among the age group eligible to get the vaccine, and he was going to be vaccinated before the school year. They still plan to get him vaccinated and will talk with his pediatrician about when is the best time to do that.