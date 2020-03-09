After cruise ship travel advisory, some are concerned for their health

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. State Department is now advising its citizens to not travel by cruise ship, after issuing an advisory on Sunday.

Carnival Cruise Line docks one of its ships at the Port in Mobile. They quickly responded to the advisory. By saying they’re open for business.

As coronavirus spreads around the world, many are concerned about their health.

“Very concerned,” said one woman.

The cruise line says they are still setting sail. However, some say they wouldn’t want to board.

“Probably not. Because of the virus,” said Mary Jean Cotton.

“I would not. They tell us not to be afraid, but I am afraid,” said one man.

Carnival is offering options for people not willing to risk getting onboard. If a guest chooses not to cruise for a booking from now through May 31st, they are able to reschedule for a future trip, up to three days before sailing.

If they do decide to set sail, Carnival says they are updating on-board health measures and are enhancing their screening procedure for guests especially those who have traveled to certain restricted countries.

This includes taking all guest and crews temperatures prior to embarkation and a new rigorous sanitizing procedure on their ships.

Some say they still won’t risk it.

“It’s a lot of germs. A lot of different people. I wouldn’t,” said one woman.

