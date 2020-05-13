ADPH: Three Mobile hospitals get experimental drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirms to News 5, three Mobile area hospitals are receiving the experimental drug remdesivir to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the ADPH press release, “The medicine was received in Alabama [Wednesday] and the first shipments are being made overnight to hospitals in the state.”

Dr. Karen Landers confirmed to News 5 Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center, and University Hospital will all be receiving remdesivir.

Not all hospitals in the state are receiving the experimental drug. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “Because the quantity is limited, the physician members of the Governor’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force determined a formula to distribute the allotment equitably among the state’s hospitals.”

Dr. Landers told News 5, the hospitals are receiving amounts of remdesivir based on the physician members’ of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force’s formula. She also said ADPH will have more information on Thursday about the hospitals receiving remdesivir.

CLICK HERE for the full press release from ADPH.

LATEST STORIES: