ADPH recognizes high COVID-19 numbers in our area, notices trend across state

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – While the exact date to reopen the state has not been decided yet, Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says when that does happen it doesn’t mean we’re safe from the virus.

“I have to continue to remind people the virus isn’t going away, but rather it appears to be decreasing because of the measures were taking,” she said.

Positive cases of COVID-19 across our area seem to keep rising, with Mobile County seeing the highest numbers in the state. Dr. Landers says while she’s focused on the high peak areas, she’s also keeping a close watch on the overall trend.

“It does appear that we’ve had several days where the numbers per day have leveled off and have been about a stable number,” she said.

Even with the numbers stabilizing in Alabama, those high digits in our area are concerning. Dr. Landers says it’s not surprising, though, given the population.

“If you look at an entire state you might see a picture where there’s an overall trend, but there can be counties or cities in the state that might have a higher number and that’s where we’ll need to continue to focus,” she said.

