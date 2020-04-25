ADPH: Over 6K COVID-19 cases statewide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 6,032 COVID-19 cases statewide with a reported death toll of 212.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
BALDWIN: 147 confirmed cases, 3 reported death
ESCAMBIA: 22 confirmed cases, 1 reported deaths
MOBILE: 849 confirmed cases, 40 reported deaths
WASHINGTON: 19 confirmed cases, 1 reported death
For a more detailed breakdown of all Alabama counties visit this link.
