ADPH: Over 3,500 COVID-19 cases, 16 reported deaths in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports approximately, 3,611 COVID-19 cases statewide with 96 reported deaths in all.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
BALDWIN: 71 confirmed cases, 1 reported death
ESCAMBIA: 8 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
MOBILE: 457 confirmed cases, 16 reported deaths
WASHINGTON: 12 confirmed cases, 1 reported death
For a more detailed breakdown of all Alabama counties visit this link.
