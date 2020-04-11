MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports approximately, 3,032 COVID-19 cases statewide with 81 reported deaths in all.
Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:
BALDWIN: 60 confirmed cases, 1 reported death
ESCAMBIA: 6 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
MOBILE: 384 confirmed cases, 11 reported deaths
WASHINGTON: 11 confirmed cases, 1 reported death
For a more detailed breakdown of all Alabama counties visit this link.
LATEST STORIES:
- ADPH: Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 11 reported deaths in Mobile County
- Easter Bunny making 60+ visits in neighborhoods Saturday
- WATCH: ‘Love Triangle’ leaves woman dead; female BPD detective arrested
- BIKER DAD: rider ticketed for violating “Stay at Home” order tells his story, police comment on incident
- Celebrate your best friend on National Pet Day!