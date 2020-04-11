ADPH: Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 11 reported deaths in Mobile County

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports approximately, 3,032 COVID-19 cases statewide with 81 reported deaths in all.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

BALDWIN: 60 confirmed cases, 1 reported death

ESCAMBIA: 6 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths

MOBILE: 384 confirmed cases, 11 reported deaths

WASHINGTON: 11 confirmed cases, 1 reported death

For a more detailed breakdown of all Alabama counties visit this link.

