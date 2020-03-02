ADPH: Most people who contract coronavirus will not get seriously ill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are still no confirmed cases in Alabama. That’s the latest update given by the Alabama Department of Public Health during a briefing Monday morning.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says they have monitored about 100 people who have traveled overseas. Less than 10 people showed symptoms and were tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus strain. All of them came back negative.

This weekend Spring Hill College announced they’re shutting down their campus in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak there. When students get home, they’re advised to quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they don’t develop any symptoms. Health department leaders plan on staying in contact with the college after they get home.

“Checking in to make sure that none of the symptoms that they’re monitoring are becoming symptomatic or anything like that,” said Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Mobile County Health Department Erin Coker.

Alabama health leaders say while much remains unknown about the COVID-19 strain, most people who contract it will not become seriously ill. As doctors learn more about COVID-19, health leaders say it looks like it’s more similar to the flu. The people who are dying seem to be older and have pre-existing medical conditions, like the two deaths in the United States.

“They were already immunocompromised, had chronic health conditions and that’s what it’s appearing to be for most of the cases in China as well,” said Coker.

Mobile County government and emergency leaders briefed with the Mobile County Health Department Monday. The objective was for everyone to get the latest information on coronavirus and to make sure policies are up to date.

“We make sure that we’re screening for at risk behavior so that we can protect our staff as well as our patients,” said Chris Perry, Director of Protective Services for Infirmary Health.

Right now the CDC is only testing people who are sick enough to be hospitalized. They’re advising people who are showing symptoms to call their health provider, self-quarantine, and to seek additional medical treatment if a high fever persists and your condition declines.

