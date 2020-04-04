ADPH: COVID-19 numbers rise to 1,550 statewide, 41 reported deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, COVID-19 numbers have risen to 1,550 statewide with 41 reported deaths.

Here are some breakdowns of the counties:

BALDWIN: 28

MOBILE: 5

ESCAMBIA: 2

WASHINGTON: 5

