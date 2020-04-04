MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, COVID-19 numbers have risen to 1,550 statewide with 41 reported deaths.
Here are some breakdowns of the counties:
BALDWIN: 28
MOBILE: 5
ESCAMBIA: 2
WASHINGTON: 5
For a further breakdown of counties click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Search for daughter, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy continues through weekend
- Stay-at-Home Order from State Health Officer Becomes Effective Today at 5:00 P.M.
- Meet a tiger cub named ‘Covid’
- ADPH: COVID-19 numbers rise to 1,550 statewide, 41 reported deaths
- Trump fires watchdog who told Congress about whistleblower complaint that led to impeachment