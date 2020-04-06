ADPH: COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, new case reported in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports approximately 1,842 cases statewide with 45 reported deaths related to COVID-19.
Here are some breakdowns of the counties:
BALDWIN: 34
MOBILE: 128
ESCAMBIA: 3
WASHINGTON: 5
For a further breakdown of counties click here.
