ADPH: COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, new case reported in Mobile County

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports approximately 1,842 cases statewide with 45 reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Here are some breakdowns of the counties:

BALDWIN: 34

MOBILE: 128

ESCAMBIA: 3

WASHINGTON: 5

For a further breakdown of counties click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories