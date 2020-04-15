ADPH: COVID-19 case numbers surpass 4K, 17 deaths reported in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 4,007 COVID-19 cases in the state with a reported death toll of 117.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted Tuesday that the city of Mobile has obtained 6,000 coronavirus test kits.

Stimpson said the city already has tested more than 900 first responders and is providing the test kits to hospitals this week.

Below is a breakdown of cases within News 5’s viewing area:

BALDWIN: 89 confirmed cases, 2 reported death

ESCAMBIA: 10 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths

MOBILE: 542 confirmed cases, 17 reported deaths

WASHINGTON: 12 confirmed cases, 1 reported death

For a more detailed breakdown of all Alabama counties visit this link.

LATEST STORIES: