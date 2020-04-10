ADPH: Alabama COVID-19 cases exceed 2900

Unedited press release from MCHD

This is a brief summary from various sources for persons seeking in-depth information.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is the authoritative source of information.

Currently, Alabama stands at 2,921 cases statewide according to the ADPH. Below is a breakdown of cases all Alabama counties:

Current key points:

• Dr. Laura Cepeda, Chief Medical Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, had this

comment today, “According to latest numbers, New York State now has more coronavirus cases

than any single country outside the U.S. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was

159,937 with 7,000 dead. The overall number of cases in the United States is 477,944 with

17,909. The overall death rate for cases in the U.S. is 3.7 percent, with a death rate of 4.3

percent in New York State. This may represent the impact of population density on the severity

of COVID-19 infection, and reinforces the recommendation of social distancing and the

governor’s stay at home mandates. Please continue to respect these guidelines and practice

good hand hygiene.”

• Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted this Thursday night on Facebook: “I met by phone with

Dr. Bert Eichold of the Mobile County Health Department and Merceria Ludgood of the Mobile

County Commission as we continue to coordinate our response efforts to COVID-19. We are

working with the Governor’s Office to make contingency plans in case we have a surge in

confirmed cases.” The Mayor also encourage local citizens to continue donating blood, as he

and his wife did on Thursday. The full post is at

https://www.facebook.com/SandyStimpsonMobile/posts/3027126044011224?tn=K-R

• As of Friday, the number of tested from Mobile County by a lab is 1,631. According to ADPH, the

statewide number of total tested is 20,605. The statewide number of hospitalizations is 367.

• COVID-19 projections assuming full social distancing through May 2020 are available at this

website: https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/alabama

• MCHD has started to release information characteristics of Mobile County residents who have

been confirmed to have COVID-19. The number had to reach 50 without inadvertently releasing

individual information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

(HIPAA) Privacy Rule. The data provides information on ages, gender, race and hospitalization.

Some ZIP Code information is also provided, but because of HIPAA we are not able to release

the number of cases for ZIP Codes with less than 20,000 residents. The number of cases in a ZIP

Code also had to reach five. This information is available on the “IloveMCHD” Facebook page

and http://mchd.org/General/Bulk_Documents.aspx?type=News&index=3&subindex=1

• Since MCHD now provides information on Mobile County residents who have died from COVID19 in the daily Surveillance Report, MCHD is no longer producing a separate news release for

each Mobile County resident who has died from COVID-19. The deaths are listed within the daily

Surveillance Report.

• The ADPH website also provides additional data elements to describe the state residents who

are affected by COVID-19. The new data elements from ADPH can be viewed under the “Current

Situation in Alabama” header at alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-

coronavirus.html.

• ADPH has created a coronavirus dashboard map. It is reported in real time. It can be found at

https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786

a509d82c8cf0f7. The site also lists testing sites in Alabama. On the ADPH dashboard, Reported

Deaths and Died From Illness represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result

and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record

of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak

staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also

appear in Died From Illness. Reported Death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

• MCHD is offering Facebook Live segments providing COVID-19 updates. It is set to run at

approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on “IloveMCHD.” It is available to the public to

view and the media to share. Recorded segments can also be found on our YouTube channel.

• To sign up for the most recent emails from CDC, go to this page

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

• To see the transcript and audio recording of the latest CDC news conference, go to this page

https://www.cdc.gov/media/index.html

• To see the Johns Hopkins interactive web-based dashboard on COVID-19 cases, go to this page

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf

6

• To see CDC guidance for Healthcare Facilities, go to this page

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/healthcare-facilities/index.html

• To see ADPH guidance, go to this page

http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html

LATEST STORIES: