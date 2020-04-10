ADPH: Alabama COVID-19 cases exceed 2900

Unedited press release from MCHD
Currently, Alabama stands at 2,921 cases statewide according to the ADPH. Below is a breakdown of cases all Alabama counties:
Current key points:
• Dr. Laura Cepeda, Chief Medical Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, had this
comment today, “According to latest numbers, New York State now has more coronavirus cases
than any single country outside the U.S. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was
159,937 with 7,000 dead. The overall number of cases in the United States is 477,944 with
17,909. The overall death rate for cases in the U.S. is 3.7 percent, with a death rate of 4.3
percent in New York State. This may represent the impact of population density on the severity
of COVID-19 infection, and reinforces the recommendation of social distancing and the
governor’s stay at home mandates. Please continue to respect these guidelines and practice
good hand hygiene.”
• Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted this Thursday night on Facebook: “I met by phone with
Dr. Bert Eichold of the Mobile County Health Department and Merceria Ludgood of the Mobile
County Commission as we continue to coordinate our response efforts to COVID-19. We are
working with the Governor’s Office to make contingency plans in case we have a surge in
confirmed cases.” The Mayor also encourage local citizens to continue donating blood, as he
and his wife did on Thursday. The full post is at
https://www.facebook.com/SandyStimpsonMobile/posts/3027126044011224?tn=K-R
• As of Friday, the number of tested from Mobile County by a lab is 1,631. According to ADPH, the
statewide number of total tested is 20,605. The statewide number of hospitalizations is 367.
• COVID-19 projections assuming full social distancing through May 2020 are available at this
website: https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/alabama
• MCHD has started to release information characteristics of Mobile County residents who have
been confirmed to have COVID-19. The number had to reach 50 without inadvertently releasing
individual information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
(HIPAA) Privacy Rule. The data provides information on ages, gender, race and hospitalization.
Some ZIP Code information is also provided, but because of HIPAA we are not able to release
the number of cases for ZIP Codes with less than 20,000 residents. The number of cases in a ZIP
Code also had to reach five. This information is available on the “IloveMCHD” Facebook page
and http://mchd.org/General/Bulk_Documents.aspx?type=News&index=3&subindex=1
• Since MCHD now provides information on Mobile County residents who have died from COVID19 in the daily Surveillance Report, MCHD is no longer producing a separate news release for
each Mobile County resident who has died from COVID-19. The deaths are listed within the daily
Surveillance Report.
• The ADPH website also provides additional data elements to describe the state residents who
are affected by COVID-19. The new data elements from ADPH can be viewed under the “Current
Situation in Alabama” header at alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-
coronavirus.html.
• ADPH has created a coronavirus dashboard map. It is reported in real time. It can be found at
https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786
a509d82c8cf0f7. The site also lists testing sites in Alabama. On the ADPH dashboard, Reported
Deaths and Died From Illness represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result
and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record
of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak
staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also
appear in Died From Illness. Reported Death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
• MCHD is offering Facebook Live segments providing COVID-19 updates. It is set to run at
approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on “IloveMCHD.” It is available to the public to
view and the media to share. Recorded segments can also be found on our YouTube channel.
• To sign up for the most recent emails from CDC, go to this page
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
• To see the transcript and audio recording of the latest CDC news conference, go to this page
https://www.cdc.gov/media/index.html
• To see the Johns Hopkins interactive web-based dashboard on COVID-19 cases, go to this page
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf
6
• To see CDC guidance for Healthcare Facilities, go to this page
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/healthcare-facilities/index.html
• To see ADPH guidance, go to this page
http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
