ADPH: 9th death reported Mobile County

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public of Health is reporting the 9th death in Mobile County.

Mobile County: 

  • 294 confirmed cases
  • 1,631 total tests
  • 9 reported deaths
  • 7 died from illness

Baldwin County: 

  • 55 confirmed cases
  • 789 total tests
  • 1 reported deaths
  • 0 died from illness

Clarke County: 

  • 12 confirmed cases
  • 121 total tests
  • 0 reported deaths
  • 0 died from illness

Conecuh County: 

  • 4 confirmed cases
  • 45 total tests
  • 0 reported deaths
  • 0 died from illness

Escambia County: 

  • 5 confirmed cases
  • 136 total tests
  • 0 reported deaths
  • 0 died from illness

Washington County: 

  • 11 confirmed cases
  • 42 total tests
  • 1 reported deaths
  • 1 died from illness

