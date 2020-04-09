MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public of Health is reporting the 9th death in Mobile County.
Mobile County:
- 294 confirmed cases
- 1,631 total tests
- 9 reported deaths
- 7 died from illness
Baldwin County:
- 55 confirmed cases
- 789 total tests
- 1 reported deaths
- 0 died from illness
Clarke County:
- 12 confirmed cases
- 121 total tests
- 0 reported deaths
- 0 died from illness
Conecuh County:
- 4 confirmed cases
- 45 total tests
- 0 reported deaths
- 0 died from illness
Escambia County:
- 5 confirmed cases
- 136 total tests
- 0 reported deaths
- 0 died from illness
Washington County:
- 11 confirmed cases
- 42 total tests
- 1 reported deaths
- 1 died from illness
LATEST STORIES:
- Tom Pollman with Pollman’s Bake Shop dies
- ADPH: 9th death reported Mobile County
- Southern Cancer Center taking precautions for patients amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Florida man facing charges for coughing on cashier
- Armed men steal gold-silver bars from Mexican mine, make off in small plane