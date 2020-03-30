ADPH: 831 COVID-19 cases statewide, 6 deaths in total

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama has 831 COVID-19 cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 43 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 15 in Baldwin County, and 4 in Washington County.

The ADPH has also confirmed six deaths in the state.

To view the breakdown of all cases in Alabama visit this link.

