ADPH: 696 COVID-19 cases statewide, Mobile County at 30 cases

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 696 COVID-19 cases statewide with Mobile County at 30 cases.

News 5 has confirmed a fourth death in Alabama related to COVID-19, even though ADPH’s website does not reflect this number as of yet.

Click this link to access Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

