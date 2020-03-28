ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 696 COVID-19 cases statewide with Mobile County at 30 cases.
News 5 has confirmed a fourth death in Alabama related to COVID-19, even though ADPH’s website does not reflect this number as of yet.
Click this link to access Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coroner: Five dead from COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center
- Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the sunshine state
- Salon workers who had to close up shop form group to join fight against coronavirus
- ‘I’ve Never felt like this ever’: Iowa man shares his experience with COVID-19
- ADPH: 696 COVID-19 cases statewide, Mobile County at 30 cases