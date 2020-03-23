ADPH: 167 COVID-19 cases in the state

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ADPH released new numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 167.

No new cases have been reported locally.

