ADPH: 167 COVID-19 cases in the state

ADPH released new numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 167.
No new cases have been reported locally.
News 5 will keep you updated on any new developments.
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart is hiring nearly 4k jobs across the supply chain in Alabama
- University of Arkansas confirms first positive case of COVID-19
- WV Gov. issues Stay-at-Home order; declares Wednesday day of state prayer
- WATCH LIVE: ADPH to provide update on coronavirus; 167 confirmed cases
- Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus