ADOC Confirms Positive Inmate Case at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery

Unedited press release from ADOC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) today confirmed an inmate incarcerated at Kilby Correctional Facility (Kilby) in Montgomery, Alabama, has tested positive for COVID-19. This represents the ninth (9) confirmed case of COVID-19 among our inmate population, five (5) of which remain active.

The inmate, who has chronic preexisting medical conditions, was promptly admitted to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, where he subsequently tested positive. He remains under the care of the local hospital.

Upon completing our consultation with the State Medical Director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place two dorms at Kilby on level-one quarantine. While under a level-one quarantine, the inmate population will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including the taking and recording of temperatures twice per day. In addition, meals will be scheduled in groups and separate from other dorms. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Inmates employed at factory plants at the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women and William C. Holman Correctional Facility continue to produce personal protective equipment. As of May 7, 2020, inmates have produced 2,482 gowns and more than 100,000 face masks, which will be shipped to ADOC’s Office of Health Services for strategic distribution across the Department’s facilities. By early next week, each inmate remanded to our custody should have a total of four (4) masks available for use/reuse.

The next update to the ADOC’s online COVID-19 testing chart will occur the evening of Monday, May 11, 2020, and will reflect data collected from Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10.

