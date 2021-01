WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Hospital and Nursing Home will be offering a drive-thru clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine next Thursday and Friday. The clinic is only for healthcare workers, people 75 years of age and older, and first responders.

Appointments are required for this particular clinic. Call 251-847-4298 to make an appointment. You can also send an email to c19vaccine@wchnh.org schedule your appointment.