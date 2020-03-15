Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Co. to temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak

(NEWS10) – Abercrombie & Fitch has decided to close all of its stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region to help stop the spread of coronavirus. In a letter posted to their company webpage CEO Fran Horowitz says the closures are to protect the safety of customers and employees.

The following stores will be closed temporarily starting Sunday, March 15.

Abercrombie & Fitch

abercrombie kids

Hollister Co.

Gilly Hicks

“Our decisions are made in accordance with health organizations and government authorities, and are driven by our brand’s mission to meet you where you are and maintain the safety of our community, as we all look forward to a healthy, confident future together,” the letter said.

The letter says they will continue online sales and will be maximizing cleaning efforts at their distribution centers.

The letter also says they will adjust their return policies extending the policy while the store is closed.

