A spectacular way to spread a message, not germs

GICA, Egypt (CBS Newspath)– The Great Pyramid of Giza was lit up on Monday night with messages of support for healthcare workers who are battling the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities in Egypt had the words, “stay home,” “stay safe,” and “thank you to those keeping us safe” projected on the side of the pyramid in English and Arabic.

