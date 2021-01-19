A look at Mississippi’s vaccine distribution and why some out-of-state residents are getting vaccinated there

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi’s vaccine distribution seems to be working more smoothly than Alabama, and residents are crossing state lines to get theirs.

While the vaccination distribution in Alabama is still under the spotlight for being a bit of a mess, some Alabama residents have found a loophole, to get theirs out of state — Mississippi being one of them.

Singing River Health System in Pascagoula has been giving out their vaccinations in a very clear way, already over 8,000 vaccines have been given out at their drive-through sites. Their sites have an administration rate of almost 100 percent. Health Thompson with Singing River says they “haven’t wasted a drop.”.With this success, some of their vaccine recipients have been from out of state, but most have been in-state like 96-year-old Betty Fredrickson, who has lived in Pascagoula for almost 80 years. She gave us her reaction after going through the site: “Oh this was wonderful. It went real fast for me.”

Their site is only administering to those 75 and older, but other locations in the state through the MSDH have opened up to those 65 and older and individuals with chronic health conditions. Another difference which are making things easier in Mississippi is they have a statewide online portal for you to get your vaccination appointment at one of the drive-thru sites.

All of the vaccines are still coming through the state and the demand is high. In fact, today Singing River gave out their final doses, but they do expect more soon. Thompson saying, “They plan to get some more doses out soon to those hospitals that are administering over 65 percent utilization rate, so it makes me feel like we are going to get some soon.”