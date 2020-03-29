95 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 758 total cases with 14 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 95 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 758 with 14 deaths.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Total cases as of 6 p.m. March 28, 2020. New cases reported today: 95

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams7
Amite4
Attala9
Benton4
Bolivar11
Calhoun3
Carroll1
Chickasaw10
Choctaw5
Claiborne1
Clarke1
Clay2
Coahoma18
Copiah8
Covington1
Desoto711
Forrest19
Franklin3
George3
Grenada3
Hancock151
Harrison431
Hinds66
Holmes131
Humphreys2
Itawamba3
Jackson34
Jefferson1
Jones5
Kemper1
Lafayette13
Lamar4
Lauderdale15
Lawrence5
Leake5
Lee211
Leflore15
Lincoln9
Lowndes10
Madison37
Marion4
Marshall13
Monroe5
Montgomery6
Neshoba4
Newton1
Noxubee2
Oktibbeha15
Panola5
Pearl River27
Perry21
Pike14
Pontotoc3
Prentiss4
Quitman4
Rankin351
Scott7
Sharkey1
Simpson2
Smith1
Sunflower101
Tallahatchie2
Tate9
Tippah232
Tunica61
Union3
Walthall5
Warren1
Washington16
Webster31
Wilkinson122
Winston4
Yalobusha3
Yazoo5
Total75814

Click here for more information about COVID-19 from MSDH.

