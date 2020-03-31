90 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 937 total cases with 20 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 90 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 937 with 20 deaths.

New cases reported today: 90

New deaths reported today: 4

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

County Cases Deaths Adams 10 Alcorn 3 Amite 4 1 Attala 10 Benton 4 Bolivar 22 1 Calhoun 3 Carroll 1 Chickasaw 13 Choctaw 6 Claiborne 1 Clarke 4 Clay 4 Coahoma 21 Copiah 9 Covington 2 Desoto 84 1 Forrest 21 Franklin 3 George 3 Grenada 3 Hancock 16 1 Harrison 45 1 Hinds 90 Holmes 15 1 Humphreys 3 Itawamba 3 Jackson 40 Jefferson 1 Jones 6 Kemper 1 Lafayette 15 1 Lamar 5 Lauderdale 35 Lawrence 5 Leake 5 Lee 24 1 Leflore 19 1 Lincoln 11 Lowndes 11 Madison 42 Marion 5 Marshall 14 Monroe 6 Montgomery 7 1 Neshoba 4 Newton 2 Noxubee 3 Oktibbeha 17 Panola 7 1 Pearl River 30 Perry 3 1 Pike 17 Pontotoc 5 Prentiss 4 Quitman 3 Rankin 40 1 Scott 10 Sharkey 1 Simpson 2 Smith 1 Sunflower 11 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 11 Tippah 26 2 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 12 1 Union 3 Walthall 5 Warren 1 Washington 20 Webster 5 1 Wilkinson 14 2 Winston 7 Yalobusha 6 Yazoo 9 Total 937 20

