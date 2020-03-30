89 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 847 total cases with 16 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 847 with 16 deaths.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

County Cases Deaths Adams 8 Alcorn 1 Amite 4 1 Attala 10 Benton 4 Bolivar 16 Calhoun 3 Carroll 1 Chickasaw 12 Choctaw 6 Claiborne 1 Clarke 1 Clay 4 Coahoma 20 Copiah 8 Covington 2 Desoto 77 1 Forrest 21 Franklin 3 George 3 Grenada 3 Hancock 15 1 Harrison 44 1 Hinds 74 Holmes 14 1 Humphreys 2 Itawamba 3 Jackson 39 Jefferson 1 Jones 6 Kemper 1 Lafayette 14 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 23 Lawrence 5 Leake 5 Lee 23 1 Leflore 18 1 Lincoln 11 Lowndes 10 Madison 38 Marion 4 Marshall 13 Monroe 5 Montgomery 7 Neshoba 4 Newton 2 Noxubee 3 Oktibbeha 15 Panola 6 Pearl River 27 Perry 3 1 Pike 16 Pontotoc 4 Prentiss 4 Quitman 4 Rankin 37 1 Scott 9 Sharkey 1 Simpson 2 Smith 1 Sunflower 11 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 11 Tippah 23 2 Tunica 12 1 Union 3 Walthall 5 Warren 1 Washington 18 Webster 5 1 Wilkinson 13 2 Winston 6 Yalobusha 5 Yazoo 7 Total 847 16

Click here for more information about COVID-19 with MSDH.

