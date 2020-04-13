84-year-old man dies, marks fourth coronavirus-related death in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 84-year-old man has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest update.

The man’s death marks the fourth coronavirus-related death in Santa Rosa County. FDOH says the man’s case is not travel-related, but he was exposed to someone with a confirmed case.

A 71-year-old man, 69-year-old man, and an 81-year-old woman have also died. Their deaths were previously reported.

Santa Rosa County now has 109 positive COVID-19 cases. Escambia County has 224 cases. Okaloosa has 101.

There are now more than 19,000 confirmed cases in Florida and 461 deaths.

These numbers are constantly changing so stay tuned to WKRG.com for updates.