84 percent of COVID-19 patients being treated at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center unvaccinated

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is currently caring for 51 COVID-19 patients, and they say 84 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

A hospital spoked person says of those 51 patients, 20 are in the intensive care unit and 13 are on ventilators.

“To date, we have been able to secure enough ventilators, medications, and supplies to meet the need,” said Taylor Lewis, director of marketing at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. “Patient numbers and unit bed availability are changing throughout the day as patients are discharged and admitted.”

The news comes the day the U.S. has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday may help lift public confidence in vaccinations as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet.

The FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December. The decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots. And it could spur more vaccine mandates by companies, universities, and local governments.