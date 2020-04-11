82-year-old grandmother goes viral during quarantine for ‘need more wine’ sign

TAMPA (WFLA) – Kelly Muller’s 82-year-old mom, Annette has taken over social media by being the life of the quarantine party.

Muller, who lives in Ontario, Canada, snapped a photo and shared it in a Facebook post, which quickly went viral asking her mother if she needed anything from the store.

“She lives alone still in our family home,” Muller told Today. “That day, I pulled up and gave a honk to let her know I was there and she was ready for me. She had a sign all ready asking me to get her more wine.

“I wasn’t shocked to pull up and see her holding up a handmade sign,” Muller continued. “I asked her what kind, and she said, ‘Red? White? It doesn’t matter to me. They all taste the same!'”

Mama Muller has since gone viral with her post receiving over 200 thousand shares on Facebook and we are happy to report she did get her wine.

