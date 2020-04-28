7th COVID-19 death reported in Santa Rosa County

Coronavirus

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A seventh COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, neighboring Escambia County, Florida was reporting 11 deaths, and Okaloosa County had 3.

