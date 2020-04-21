71-year-old man dies, marks ninth COVID-19 death in Escambia County

A 71 -year-old man has died from coronavirus complications, according the Florida Department of Health’s latest update.

The man’s case is not travel-related and FDOH says he did not come into contact with someone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

His death marks the ninth COVID-19 death in Escambia County.

The county now has had a 337 confirmed cases.
Neighboring Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County have 141 and 134 cases respectively.

In Florida, there have now been more than 27,000 confirmed cases and 839 deaths.

