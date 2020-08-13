700+ cases of COVID-19 reported at two local prisons

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two prisons in Northwest Florida are reporting hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 after all inmates were tested for the virus.

At Century Correctional Institution in Escambia County, 759 inmates have tested positive, which is more than half of the prison population. Thirty-two staff members have tested positive. There were 748 inmates who tested negative.

At Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, 799 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 139 staff members have tested positive. There were 1,718 inmates who tested negative.

You can track the latest numbers in prisons at the Florida Department of Corrections website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories