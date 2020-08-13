700+ cases of COVID-19 reported at two local prisons

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two prisons in Northwest Florida are reporting hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 after all inmates were tested for the virus.

At Century Correctional Institution in Escambia County, 759 inmates have tested positive, which is more than half of the prison population. Thirty-two staff members have tested positive. There were 748 inmates who tested negative.

At Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, 799 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 139 staff members have tested positive. There were 1,718 inmates who tested negative.

You can track the latest numbers in prisons at the Florida Department of Corrections website.

