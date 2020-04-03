7-year-old on breathing machine, mom believes he has COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A mom on the Eastern Shore is hoping her son, Caleb, is healthy again soon. 7-year-old Caleb has Cerebral Palsy and Autism, but she also believes he has COVID-19.

“I know they’re giving us everything right now as if he does have it. They went ahead and treated it as we don’t have a test, we can’t get a test. We’re going to treat him as though he has it,” she said Friday.

Caleb’s doctor had a breathing machine sitting at the office and told the family to come pick it up right away. His mom says he hasn’t been tested for the virus, but the CDC is treating it as a positive case.

“My husband had gotten sick too and he just had a lot of mucus. It’s not a normal cold I’ve ever noticed. It’s just really weird,” she said.

She says the doctor evaluated Caleb via FaceTime to look at his symptoms. He’s had trouble breathing and if his condition worsens they gave her strict orders.

“When I called the doctors office they said if he does that again, because it did clear up, they said call 911 immediately. Don’t try to drive him. Get an ambulance to him immediately, because he said with his age and some of his problems they go down so fast,” she said.

