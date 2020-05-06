7 residents, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 at Spanish Fort retirement community

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Westminster Village retirement community, according to company’s corporate communications director.

“Fortunately, this represents less than 2 percent of the entire community,” Michael Smith wrote in a statement. “The cases of residents testing positive are contained to the skilled nursing unit, which is a small portion of the entire community.”

Smith tells News 5 none of the individuals infected are seriously ill.

The full statement is below.

As a proactive measure to identify asymptomatic individuals with the COVID-19 virus, Westminster Village recently began testing all residents and staff within the health center part of our community. We now know that 7 residents and 3 staff members are positive for the virus. Fortunately, this represents less than 2 percent of the entire community. The cases of residents testing positive are contained to the skilled nursing unit, which is a small portion of the entire community. We immediately implemented aggressive infection control measures and isolation protocols. All residents, staff and family members were immediately notified. Our thoughts and prayers are with these individuals and those impacted by this global pandemic. Micahel Smith, Corporate Communications Director

