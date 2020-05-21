7 inmates dead, 69 positive for COVID-19 at Milton prison

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Seven inmates have died at Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 69 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest numbers show 69 inmates tested positive, 365 inmates tested negative and 736 inmates’ tests are pending. So far, 14 staff members have tested positive.

There are 517 inmates in a medical quarantine inside the facility.

