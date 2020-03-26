6th person dies from coronavirus in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting one new death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, bringing the state total to six.

The case was a Rankin County male 80-85 with underlying conditions. He died while hospitalized.

Deaths have been previously reported in Hancock, Holmes, Tunica, Webster and Wilkinson counties.

