6th person dies from coronavirus in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting one new death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, bringing the state total to six.
The case was a Rankin County male 80-85 with underlying conditions. He died while hospitalized.
Deaths have been previously reported in Hancock, Holmes, Tunica, Webster and Wilkinson counties.
