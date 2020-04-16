65-year-old Santa Rosa County man dies of COVID-19 complications

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old Santa Rosa County man has died of coronavirus complications, the Florida Department of Health reports.

The man’s death marks the fifth coronavirus-related death reported in Santa Rosa County.
An 84-year-old man, 71-year-old man, 69-year-old man, and an 81-year-old woman have also died. Their cases were previously reported.

Santa Rosa County has had 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Neighboring Escambia and Okaloosa counties have had 277 cases and 117 cases respectively.

There have been 668 deaths in Florida. There have now been more than 23,000 confirmed cases statewide.

