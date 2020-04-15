6 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Crowne Healthcare

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A coronavirus outbreak at a local nursing home has lead to six deaths and nearly two dozen other confirmed cases.

The CEO of Crowne Healthcare Bryan Jones responded to the outbreak at their Navco Road facility with a statement he released to us.

In that statement, he says the six who died all passed away at the hospital. The 22 who tested positive are now isolated, but are showing mild symptoms or none at all. The facility is also taking the necessary precautions since seniors are more susceptible to the virus.

Jones tells News 5, “When residents develop advanced symptoms they are being transferred to hospitals where a higher level of care is available.”

He also mentioned in the statement that since COVID-19 can go undetected without symptoms, it has made controlling the virus difficult for a close environment facility like theirs. Crowne, along with many other facilities in the area, has restricted visitation and implemented other guidelines from the CDC.

Also in the statement, Jones admits there have been challenges saying “We are fighting to obtain the resources we need but we are meeting that need and our employees have been provided all necessary protective equipment throughout this crisis.”

You can read the full statement from the CEO here: https://www.wkrg.com/health/coronavirus/mobile-nursing-home-facility-faces-covid-19-outbreak/

LATEST STORIES: