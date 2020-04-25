5-month-old daughter of a New York firefighter dies from coronavirus

NEW YORK, NY. (CNN) — A heart-wrenching story out of New York where the daughter of a firefighter has died from COVID-19.

Tina Jay-Natalie Lasanta would have been five months old next week. Her parents say she had cardiac problems since she was born. And for the last month, tina was battling coronavirus.

Doctors thought she was starting to recover and could possibly return home in June.

But Tina took a turn for the worst, passing away on Monday.

A virtual funeral is being planned for May 2nd. Family members have set up a Go-Fund-Me Page to cover medical expenses.

If you’re interested in helping, search for ‘Team Warrior Princess’ on GO-FUND-ME-DOT-COM.

