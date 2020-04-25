5-month-old daughter of a New York firefighter dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY. (CNN) — A heart-wrenching story out of New York where the daughter of a firefighter has died from COVID-19.

Tina Jay-Natalie Lasanta would have been five months old next week. Her parents say she had cardiac problems since she was born. And for the last month, tina was battling coronavirus.

Doctors thought she was starting to recover and could possibly return home in June.

But Tina took a turn for the worst, passing away on Monday.

A virtual funeral is being planned for May 2nd. Family members have set up a Go-Fund-Me Page to cover medical expenses.

If you’re interested in helping, search for ‘Team Warrior Princess’ on GO-FUND-ME-DOT-COM.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories