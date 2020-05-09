5 Flags Speedway reopens, makes adjustments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Opening Night at 5 Flags Speedway may be almost two months late, but energy was still high Friday night as racers hit the tracks.

“It’s been uncharted waters for us preparing for an event like this in this fashion,” said General Manager Tim Bryant, referring to adjustments being made to maintain social distancing and limit any threat of COVID-19. “People have been very cooperative when they found out what our guidelines were.”

All guests had to get their temperature taken at the front door. There’s signage throughout the venue asking people to stay 6-feet apart, accompanied by frequent announcements about social distancing over the loudspeaker.

They also only opened the racetrack to a limited number of people.

“We have 8,000 seats and we actually went well below the 25 percent with 1,500 max,” said Bryant.

Anyone planning on buying their tickets at the door should arrive early, since fewer tickets are being sold.

