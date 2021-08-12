4,412 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, far exceeding a record set only two days earlier and indicating more challenges in coming days for already-strained hospitals.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,412 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 376,124 with 7,730 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3672908317
Alcorn38627513020
Amite149044579
Attala24897418736
Benton1144254710
Bolivar521413723733
Calhoun196233366
Carroll1335315110
Chickasaw2341606115
Choctaw88419100
Claiborne110431469
Clarke20338012331
Clay219355415
Coahoma32708612912
Copiah34737010012
Covington32948614239
De Soto2444728811324
Forrest1016816827053
Franklin92924415
George318753619
Greene155938576
Grenada28598915432
Hancock4892887014
Harrison2381134450472
Hinds25992470828135
Holmes21317510420
Humphreys105633349
Issaquena179600
Itawamba33608213524
Jackson1757926425836
Jasper252648442
Jefferson75729417
Jefferson Davis13073591
Jones1000217422543
Kemper113431449
Lafayette696012718755
Lamar8127935412
Lauderdale9043247457102
Lawrence156427272
Leake3150779216
Lee1162218222343
Leflore386812723955
Lincoln436511819840
Lowndes779215326263
Madison1171123340470
Marion31208316024
Marshall49461066515
Monroe465313819155
Montgomery141446549
Neshoba517118220959
Newton2952658715
Noxubee143735356
Oktibbeha54219822236
Panola497211210415
Pearl River599416020040
Perry144739238
Pike400811613637
Pontotoc4733748613
Prentiss32496410015
Quitman8982000
Rankin1683430147065
Scott36917711618
Sharkey54018458
Simpson34559416020
Smith194037688
Stone2663388514
Sunflower36679512420
Tallahatchie190444507
Tate3625888019
Tippah34047112014
Tishomingo25017010227
Tunica120827182
Union46387913223
Walthall1596516913
Warren514612816938
Washington582014019341
Wayne3125467911
Webster1360326212
Wilkinson84433255
Winston24928513039
Yalobusha1825418222
Yazoo35947814920
Total376,1247,73010,8152,016

The state Health Department said 36% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 50% nationally. It also said that between July 13 and Wednesday in Mississippi, unvaccinated people made up 98% of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, 90% of those hospitalized with it and 84% of those who died from it.

Mississippi has just under 3 million residents.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

