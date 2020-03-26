440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, according to the Department of Alabama Public Health’s Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

That is up 54 more cases from 386 Wednesday afternoon.

There are 10 cases in Mobile County, 4 in Baldwin County and one in Washington County.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories