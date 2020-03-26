MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, according to the Department of Alabama Public Health’s Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
That is up 54 more cases from 386 Wednesday afternoon.
There are 10 cases in Mobile County, 4 in Baldwin County and one in Washington County.
